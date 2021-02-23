Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $15.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. 11,066,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $189.26.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.