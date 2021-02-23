Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.62. 20,385,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 17,371,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 565,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.