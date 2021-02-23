Xtant Medical (XTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.