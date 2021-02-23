XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 34,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,087,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $4,331,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

