Xaya 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,133.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Xaya has a market cap of $3.95 million and $4,133.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,837,771 coins and its circulating supply is 45,695,644 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

