Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.