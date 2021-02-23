Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.