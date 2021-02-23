Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $266,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In related news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,796 shares of company stock worth $9,635,927. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

