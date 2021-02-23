Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,941.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

