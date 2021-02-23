Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $37.96.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

