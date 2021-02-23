Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

