Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,316 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.