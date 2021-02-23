Windsor Group LTD Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $11.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.93. The company had a trading volume of 533,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

