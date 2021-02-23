Windsor Group LTD Sells 1,581 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,081. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

