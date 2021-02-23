William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $117,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.68. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

