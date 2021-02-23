William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 54,459 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $46,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

