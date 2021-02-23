William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 259,286 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,286 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Darling Ingredients worth $58,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

