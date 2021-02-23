William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 120,294 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,294 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $90,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

