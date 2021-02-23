William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.78 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,447 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Verra Mobility worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

