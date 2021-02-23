William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $141,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.12. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.