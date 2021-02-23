Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.22.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

