WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WEX stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $229.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.