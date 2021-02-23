WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $229.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

