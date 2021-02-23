Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 10,414,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,193,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

