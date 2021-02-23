Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 699 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.