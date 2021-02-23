Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,546. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.