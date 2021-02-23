Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $151,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 253,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

