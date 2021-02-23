Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

