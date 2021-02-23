Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 218,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 67,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.