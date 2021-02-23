Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,146 shares during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 1.46% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

