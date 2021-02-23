Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 494,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.