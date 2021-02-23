Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

WRI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $30.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

