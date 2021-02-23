Wedbush Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $956,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

