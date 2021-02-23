WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,897. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51.

