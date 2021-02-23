WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 559,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

