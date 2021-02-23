WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

