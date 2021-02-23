WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,388 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

