WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.41. 143,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,916. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

