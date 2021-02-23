WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,191,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $130,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,466,000 after acquiring an additional 740,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

