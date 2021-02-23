Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Waters worth $45,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $279.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.