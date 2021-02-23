Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

