Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €128.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock opened at €106.60 ($125.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.38. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 52-week high of €115.60 ($136.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.