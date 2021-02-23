Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76. The company has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

