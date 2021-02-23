VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VYNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

