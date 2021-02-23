Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.