Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 257 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 220.09.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

