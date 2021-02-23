Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €216.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.44 ($215.81).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €174.00 ($204.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €173.66 ($204.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is €157.76 and its 200-day moving average is €146.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

