Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

VST stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

