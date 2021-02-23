Visteon’s (VC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.68 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.