Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 132.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.