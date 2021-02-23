Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.